Pakistan vs Australia T20-Tri series: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Pakistan and Australia

No 1 T20 team Pakistan kicked-off their journey in tri-series with an impressive victory over Zimbabwe and now they are up against the struggling Australian side. The start for Pakistan wasn’t that great as they lost 3 wickets in first 10 overs. But Fakhar Zaman stayed in the middle and built a solid base for the middle order batsman. After that Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali did the late firing job and took Pakistan to 182. On the bowling front, Zimbabwe’s batsman has no answer to Pakistan’s world-class bowling and they were all-out for 108 runs. Here is the probable dream XI for the Men in Green:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.

On the other side, Australia are going through a rough patch. Australia will leave no stone unturned to get back into the winning ways and the shortest format of the game provides them with the opportunity to do the same. It is a test time for skipper Aaron Finch and coach Justin Langer, especially after terrible England tour. Finch is facing plenty of problems with the batting line-up. And this time they will look to revive their lost confidence and form in the tri-series. Here is the probable dream XI for the Aussies:

Australia: Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake