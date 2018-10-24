Pakistan vs Australia: ICC trolls PCB after witnessing giant biscuit stuck on TUC 2018 trophy

After the trophy of upcoming T20I series TUC Cup 2018 between Pakistan and Australia was unveiled, International Cricket Council (ICC) trolled Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for having a giant biscuit at the top of the trophy.

The trophy was unveiled on PCB’s official Twitter handle, where Australia’s skipper Aaron Finch and Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed were seen holding the trophy. The design of the golden-coloured trophy is such that it has three stumps, a ball and a giant biscuit attached to the top of the stumps.

Brighto presents TUC Cup 2018 #PAKvAUS T20I series trophy unveiling ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9i0uPmtSoW

— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2018

After witnessing the trophy, ICC posted two hilarious tweets on Twitter. “Giving taking the biscuit a whole new meaning!”, read the first tweet of ICC, indicating towards the possible attempt of PCB for promoting TUC brand of biscuits. The second tweet was much more hilarious and took a dig while comparing the TUC Trophy with that of ICC Champions Trophy. The tweet read, “You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about”, along with a compiled photo showing TUC trophy and ICC Champions trophy along each other. Have a look at both the tweets.

Giving taking the biscuit a whole new meaning! https://t.co/YA1B7O3lUk — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/DUGWKWFTbE — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

The TUC Cup 2018 will start from October 24. It consists of three T20 international matches between Pakistan and Australia, the first of which will be played at Abu Dhabi today.