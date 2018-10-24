Pakistan vs Australia: Check out these 10 trophies which can easily give competition to ‘Biscuit Trophy’
Pakistan is all set to take on Australia in 3-match T20I series. There is no doubt that the winner deserves the best and not something unusual. On the eve of the T20I games, captains of both the teams (Aaron Finch and Sarfraz Ahmed) posed with the trophy, which winner of the series will get. ICC, highest cricket governing body shared pictures of the trophy and ever since then, the trophy has garnered attractions on social media for its uniqueness. Australia and Pakistan will lock horns against each other for the cheese biscuit trophy. Yes, doesn’t it sound weird?
The photos of the trophy are doing rounds on social media. However, to note, this is not the first trophy which is being awarded in a game of cricket that looks weird.
Take a look at some of them:
Bizarre trophies awarded in sports
-
01
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 1996
The Border–Gavaskar Trophy played between India and Australia has witnessed a closely fought draw. The series is named after Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar. The first Border–Gavaskar Trophy series was played in India in 1996–97 and was won by the hosts 1–0.
-
02
Caribbean Premier League
Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is one of the most interesting T20 league in the world. Although it's popularity can't be compared to IPL, but still, it has its own fame.
-
Ashes, played between England and Australia, one of the greatest rivals in the game of cricket, is unarguably the most famous trophy. But is little bit smaller or of a weird size. The terracotta Ashes urn is 4.3-inch and has the ashes of a burnt cricket bail.
[caption id="attachment_1382381" align="aligncenter" width="800"] The Ashes trophy is seen on the Gabba ground in Brisbane on November 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAEED KHAN /[/caption]
-
04
The Coca-Cola Cup, Sharjah, 1998
A tri-nation cricket tournament, Coca-Cola Cup was the first cricket tournament in Sharjah. The tournament featured India, Australia and New Zealand cricket teams.
-
05
Warne-Muralitharan Series
Australian great Shane Warne and Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralidaran are regarded as the greatest spin bowlers in the history of cricket. The Warne–Muralitharan Trophy features the bowling actions of the two great bowlers and balls used in match by them during their career.
-
06
QBE Internationals trophy (Rugby)
This unique trophy which has a rugby ball surrounded by an artistic frame is given to the winner of the QBE Internationals.
-
DLF Cup, a two ODI tournament played between India and Pakistan in UAE. The motive of the match was to help the people suffered from the 2005 Kashmir earthquakes.
-
08
Grandfather clock (NASCAR)
A Martinsville grandfather clock is what every NASCAR driver is awarded. The clock earlier used to be made near the racetrack in Virginia, but is now made in Zeeland in, Netherlands.
-
Iowa State and Missouri lock horns against each other for this weird trophy. The two teams didn't play until 1908 and started the game against in 1959 when something peculiar happened and we got one of the weirdest or worst trophies awarded in Sports.
-
The Dallah Trophy is shaped like a traditional Arabic coffee pot and is awarded for winning the Golf's Dubai Desert Classic tournament.