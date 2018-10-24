Pakistan vs Australia: Check out these 10 trophies which can easily give competition to ‘Biscuit Trophy’

Pakistan is all set to take on Australia in 3-match T20I series. There is no doubt that the winner deserves the best and not something unusual. On the eve of the T20I games, captains of both the teams (Aaron Finch and Sarfraz Ahmed) posed with the trophy, which winner of the series will get. ICC, highest cricket governing body shared pictures of the trophy and ever since then, the trophy has garnered attractions on social media for its uniqueness. Australia and Pakistan will lock horns against each other for the cheese biscuit trophy. Yes, doesn’t it sound weird?

The photos of the trophy are doing rounds on social media. However, to note, this is not the first trophy which is being awarded in a game of cricket that looks weird.

Take a look at some of them: