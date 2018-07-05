Pakistan vs Australia 5th T20I Tri-series: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Pakistan and Australia

Pakistan is running high on confidence after victory over host team Zimbabwe in the tri-series. And now they will face Australia in the 5th game. After demoralising loss against Australia, Pakistan stressed on their batting attack. Against Zimbabwe, Pakistan got off too solid start with opener Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman. With the win, Pakistan qualified for the finals. Here we see the probable dream XI for Pakistan:

Team Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

On the other hand, thanks to combined efforts by Billy Stanlake and captain Aaron Finch’s help Australia register their first win in nine games across all formats. Facing Australia in the 3rd game, skipper Aaron Finch broke his own record for the highest Twenty20 international score by hitting 172 from 76 balls. He just failed to beat Chris Gayle’s record score of 175 for all T20 cricket. Here we see the probable dream XI for Aussie:

Team Australia: Aaron Finch, D Arcy Short, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake