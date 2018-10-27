Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for Pakistan and Australia

Pakistan put up an all-round showing to clinch the 3-match T20I series against Australia. Pakistan is currently leading the series 2-0. Australian bowlers had displayed a good performance with the ball, however, their batting disappointed. Openers Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short and Chris Lynn had a poor show as all three got out for single digits which saw Pakistan winning the 2nd T20I by 11 runs.

Pakistan, on the whole, have had a great series, first winning the Test series and now T20I series. Pakistan will be confident, however their batting line-up needs consistency. While their opening pair is doing well, helping their side to put up a good score, bowlers are also making sure that they take wickets at regular intervals to put pressure on visitors. Here is the probable dream XI prediction for Pakistan and Australia:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Aaron Finch, Sarfraz Ahmed, Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Ashton Agar, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye and Shaheen Afridi