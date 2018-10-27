Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I at Dubai! LIVE Streaming, scorecard, when and where to watch in India

Pakistan sealed the 10th T20I series in a row by beating Australia in the 2nd T20I at Abu Dhabi. Now, coming to 3rd game, it will be a matter of pride for the touring Australian side. Aussie, despite having big players, failed to get the result as planned. The team is struggling in all three departments and need to get back ahead of crucial India tour.

On the other hand, Pakistan would be aiming for a whitewash. They have good all-round players who knows their role and keep doing to the same thing. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is leading from the front and their power-hitting batting is they key weapon. Here’s all you need to know about Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I:

Click here for Live commentary of Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I at Dubai

When and where Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I will be LIVE telecast?

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I will be played at Dubai from 9.30 PM IST. LIVE telecast of the match will be available on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels.

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I will be live streaming online on these apps

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com