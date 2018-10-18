Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 at Abu Dhabi: Live cricket score; Live streaming; When and where to watch in India

Pakistan have decided to build the pressure by bringing in more close-in fielders for Yasir Shah. There are three slips, a silly point and a short leg for Aaron Finch. He edges one, but it falls short of second slip. Australia have wanted to remain unscathed but Shaun Marsh was done in by a beauty from Mir Hamza. Travis Head and Finch then did well to bat out the remaining overs, although there were some nervy moments.

Australia will draw inspiration from their first innings to try and mount a rear-guard. The difference is that Australia are left with the unenviable task of batting out two entire days this time. But only if they can do well tomorrow, will they entertain possibilities of saving the game.

When and where Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 will be LIVE telecast?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 will be played at Dubai from 11.30 IST. LIVE telecast of the match will be available on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 will be live streaming online on these apps

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com