Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 at Abu Dhabi: Live cricket score; Live streaming; When and where to watch in India

It will be the last chance for Australia-Pakistan to win the 2-match Test series and claim Test series win. After Australia drew the 1st Test, Aussies would look to carry the momentum they gained from the Dubai Test. For Pakistan, it was surely frustrating as they were on the verge of winning the first game, however, thanks to Aussie skipper Tim Paine and Travis Head, the match ended up in draw. Pakistan fell 2 wickets short for victory.

For Australia, their key players will be their openers, Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, who can form a brilliant partnership to give the team a good start. Form of Marsh brothers is a matter of concern for the team and one of them is expected to be left out from playing XI in the 2nd and final Test. Here’s all you need to know about Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test at Abu Dhabi:

When and where Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 will be LIVE telecast?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 will be played at Dubai from 11.30 IST. LIVE telecast of the match will be available on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 will be live streaming online on these apps

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com