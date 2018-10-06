Pakistan vs Australia 1st test in Dubai: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Pakistan and Australia

Australia will take on Pakistan after returning to Test cricket after six months long break from Test cricket. Aussies last played against England in the Ashes. Much to their delight, Mitch Marsh, Nathan Lyon and Travis Head had a good show during the warm-up game. But the worrying factor would be inexperienced squad and spin-friendly surface.

On the other hand, Pakistan also have their own problems as they dropped their experienced bowler Mohammad Amir. Player’s fitness is also key factor for them. Mohammad Hafeez is also likely to be added in playing XI which is a good news for the side ahead of the 1st Test.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Shahzad Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Aaron Finch, Asad Shafiq, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mohammad Hafeex, Yasir Shah, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Mohammad Abbas.