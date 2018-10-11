Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 at Dubai: Live cricket score; live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Pakistan kept their nerve as they are set for a win against Australia in 1st Test played at Dubai, however, they are still miles away. Similar to first innings, Aussies had a good start with openers, Finch and Khawaja, scoring 49, and 50, respectively. However, after the openers got out, the batting line collapsed with Pakistan needing 7 wickets to win on the final day of 1st Test.

It would be fascinating to see what happens on the final day. On day 4 at stumps, Pakistan bowlers bowled some good deliveries to take three wickets including inform Finch, Mitchell Marsh and Shaud Marsh, who got out for duck. Here’s all you need to know about Day 5 of Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test at Dubai:

