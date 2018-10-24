Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I at Abu Dhabi! LIVE Streming, scorecard, when and where to watch in India

Pakistan aiming to continue their momentum will take on Australia in 1st T20I. Pakistan after delivering thumping win in the last Test against the Aussies would be looking to keep going, however, it would be little different for the side. Pakistan will take the field with their star pacer Mohammed Amir, who is removed from the team following his poor performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Australia would aim to bounce back. They have one of the best batting side in the limited overs. Australia will be looking to tame Pakistan and attain top position in the ICC T20I ranking for the first time. Aussie will overtake Pakistan if they win the series 3-0, they will go past India to second position with a series win. Here’s all you need to know about 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia:

