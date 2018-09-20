Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 ‘Super 4’ Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

After a shocking defeat to India, Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their first Super 4 clash. In the league stage, Afghanistan played an amazing game to knock out Sri Lanka. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi will be the key bowlers. Batters need at least around 220 to 250 to be competitive.

For Pakistan, they need to charge themselves back to get back into the game. Openers, middle-order need to perform well in the beginning for the team to reach a good total. Bowlers, forgetting the last disastrous match against India, should look ahead and give their best. Here’s all you need to know about Pakistan vs Afghanistan ‘Super Four’ match in Dubai.

When and where you can watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan ‘Super Four’ match on TV?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super Four encounter will begin at 17.00 IST and will be LIVE Streamed on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD.)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 ‘Super Four’ clash will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.