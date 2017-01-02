Pakistan to play under Misbah in Sydney Test

Sydney : Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who had hinted of calling curtains to his illustrious international career after his side’s crushing defeat by an innings and 18 runs in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), will play the Sydney Test and also captain his side.

Misbah, who has been one of the most successful captains in the country’s Test history, has received a flurry of criticism for his tactics after the side slumped to their fifth consecutive match in Australia.

Post the final-day loss in Melbourne, Misbah – who got out on a duck prolonging his run of low scores – had spoken about the possibility of retirement from Test cricket and had not ruled out the likelihood of doing so before Sydney.

Misbah had insisted that he would make a decision regarding his retirement even as soon as before the third and final Test of Pakistan’s series against Australia.

However, the team management on Sunday confirmed that he will lead the side in the inconsequential third Test starting January 3.

“Misbah will play at Sydney and he will be the captain,” team’s media manager Amjad Hussain Bhatti was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. –ANI