Pakistan cricketer dies after being hit by bouncer

Lahore : Pakistani cricketer Zubair Ahmed died after being hit by a bouncer during a game in Mardan on August 14. He has played first-class matches in Pakistan.

According to reports from Pakistan, the young cricketer was hit in the head. Ahmed has played four matches for the ListA and T20 team Quetta Bears. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) broke the news via their Twitter account emphasizing the need for a helmet at all times.

The news comes after the recent hit taken by Australia’s David Warner from a Josh Hazlewood bouncer during an intra-squad practice match. The need for protection from head injuries was highlighted when Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes had passed away three years ago from a head injury sustained during a Sheffield Shield match.