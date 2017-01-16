Pakistan beat Australia

Melbourne : Stand-in captain Mohammad Hafeez led Pakistan to their first victory on the tour of Australia with a six-wicket win in the second one-day international of the five-match series on Sunday.

Hafeez, leading Pakistan in the absence of injured captain Azhar Ali, carried Pakistan to 221-4 off 47.4 overs with a 72-run knock to level the series 1-1.

Left-arm fast bowlers Mohammad Amir took 3-47 and Junaid Khan made a comeback to international cricket with an opening burst of two wickets to dismiss Australia for 220 in 48.2 overs.

Hafeez was standing in as captain after Azhar injured his right hamstring in Pakistan’s 92-run defeat at Brisbane and was unavailable for the Melbourne match.

“The boys did a great job for us, especially Amir, Imad and Junaid as the ball was not coming onto the bat,” Hafeez said. “This is the way to move forward and we’ve got everything to win the series. The next three games are open for us and hopefully we can do the job for Pakistan.”

Shoaib Malik — one of the three replacements Pakistan made from the first ODI — shared 53-run stand with Asad Shafiq (13) to make sure Hafeez’s effort wasn’t in vain and Pakistan recorded their first ODI win against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1985.

Hafeez was also a late inclusion as the 16th player in the Pakistan’s ODI squad after he cleared his illegal bowling action and was primarily included in the squad for his offspin bowling.

Australia had their chances but couldn’t grasp the two opportunities provided by Hafeez.

Captain Steve Smith missed a two-handed sitter of Hafeez in Mitchel Starc’s first over.

Australia

Khawaja c Sharjeel b Junaid………17

Warner c Rizwan b Junaid………….16

Smith b Imad…………………………..60

Marsh c Imad b Amir…………………..0

Head c Rizwan b Hasan……………..29

Maxwell b Imad……………………….23

Wade b Malik…………………………..35

Faulkner c Asad b Amir………………19

Starc run out……………………………..3

Cummins c Rizwan b Amir…………..0

Hazelwood not out…………………….0

Extras: (lb7, w11)18

Total: (All out in 48.2 ovrs)220

Bowling: Amir 9.2-0-47-3, Junaid 8-0-40-2, Imad 10-0-37-2, Hasan 7-0-29-1, Hafeez 10-0-45-0, Malik 4-0-15-1.

Pakistan

Sharjeel c Wade b Faulkner………..29

Hafeez c Hazelwood b Faulkner…..72

B Azam c Hazelwood b Starc………34

Shafiq c Wade b Starc………………..13

Malik not out…………………………..42

Umar not out…………………………..18

Extras: (lb6, w7)……………………..13

Total: (for 4 wkts in 47.4 ovrs)221

Bowling: Starc 10-1-45-2, Hazelwood 10-2-32-0, Cummins 10-1-48-0, Faulkner 9-0-35-2, Head 2.4-0-23-0, Marsh 6-0-32-0.