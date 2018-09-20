PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2018 Super 4: FPJ’s Dream XI prediction for Pakistan and Afghanistan

The first leg of the tournament is over and we have got the four teams making their way to Super 4. Pakistan, after tasting a shocking defeat to India, will up against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter. Earlier, the Men in Green defeated Hong Kong in their campaign opener but were mercilessly hammered by India in a low-scoring game. It will be a doubleheader as Super 4 teams will begin their campaign seeking final’s ticket tomorrow. Coming here, Pakistan would look to repair their batting order and bounce back in the game. Here is the probable dream XI for Pakistan:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Shan Masood, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

On the other hand, Afghanistan who were regarded as one of the weakest teams turned the tables by outclassing Sri Lanka (5-time Asia Cup winner) in their opening game. The Afghans need to be careful as Pakistan would look to come back in the game after heavily losing against India. They need to play a par game to register a win. Batsmen, especially, openers need to fire. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Afghans.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam