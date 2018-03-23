Paddler hit by rape charge, claims innocence but suspension likely

New Delhi : Table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh is likely to be suspended and dropped from India’s Commonwealth Games contingent after being accused of rape, a charge that was denied by the former national champion who claimed his accuser has been blackmailing him.

A complaint has been lodged at the Barasat women’s police station in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, where the 24-year-old Arjuna awardee has been booked under the IPC sections for rape, criminal conspiracy, causing miscarriage without the woman’s consent and cheating, the police said. The allegations have been levelled by an 18-year-old, the police added.

Ghosh, who is training in Germany for the April 4 to 15 CWG in Gold Coast, is set to be dropped from the national team, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) Secretary MP Singh told PTI.

“The charges are very serious against Ghosh. I have called an executive committee meeting tomorrow. In my opinion, we have no option but to suspend him pending further investigations. Sanil Shetty has been in the reserves and will be his replacement for the Gold Coast Games,” said Singh.

Ghosh denied the allegations, saying that the accuser has been blackmailing him after their relationship ended.

“Whatever she is saying is false as I haven’t done anything wrong, we were together but then I wanted to focus on my career so I told her ‘it is very difficult to be with you’,” Ghosh said.