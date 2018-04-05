P Gururaja, weightlifter who bagged India’s first medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games, has not had it easy

India’s P Gururaja opened the country’s medal tally on the first day of the 21st Commonwealth Games, claiming a silver in the men’s 56kg category. Gururaja has also equalled his personal best of 249kg to finish second where Malaysia’s three-time Champion Muhammad Izhar Ahmed broke the world record for overall lift. And the third position was taken by Sri Lanka’s Lakmal Chaturanga.

But who actually is P. Gururaj, here are few things to know about the weightlifter: