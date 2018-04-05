P Gururaja, weightlifter who bagged India’s first medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games, has not had it easy
Indian weightlifter Gururaja shows his silver medal and mascot Borbi after winning the Men's 56kg Weightlifting final. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist
India’s P Gururaja opened the country’s medal tally on the first day of the 21st Commonwealth Games, claiming a silver in the men’s 56kg category. Gururaja has also equalled his personal best of 249kg to finish second where Malaysia’s three-time Champion Muhammad Izhar Ahmed broke the world record for overall lift. And the third position was taken by Sri Lanka’s Lakmal Chaturanga.
But who actually is P. Gururaj, here are few things to know about the weightlifter:
- Gururaja is a son of a truck driver and had always aspired to be a wrestler for before being pushed into weightlifting by his coach after seeing his potential.
- He is a low-ranked Indian Air Force employee and is a quintessential sports story of immense hard work with a bit of luck.
- He belongs to a small village Chitturu, Karnataka.
- Gururaja was inspired by wrestler Sushil Kumar and wanted to take up the sport but his coach taught him how to weightlift.
- A road accident involving his father took away their livelihood. However, his father himself was not involved in the accident, it was his assistant who crashed the truck on the highway near their hometown. It was the only truck that his father owned and the accident took away the only source of income for the family in 2010.