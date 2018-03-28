‘Ozzies were desperate’

Cape Town : South African coach Ottis Gibson said on Tuesday that Australia’s desperation to win might have driven them to tamper with the ball during the third Test at Newlands.

“The Aussies have said themselves that the brand of cricket they play is to win at all costs,” said Gibson of the controversy that erupted when television cameras caught Cameron Bancroft rubbing the ball with a sticky piece of tape.

“When you look at the Ashes (against England), they were never really behind in many of the games,” said Gibson.

“They won quite comfortably. Here they were behind a couple of times and perhaps that desperation came into it for them. It’s a shame that something like this had to happen for them to have a look at themselves,” he added.