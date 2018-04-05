OZ boxer becomes first CWG medallist, without a fight

Gold Coast : Australian boxer Taylah Robertson has become the first medallist of the 21st Commonwealth Games without even stepping into the ring after she got a bye straight into the 51kg category women’s semifinals.

The 19-year-old has got what is called the lucky medal due to the small size of her draw, luck that eluded Indians, including the celebrated M C Mary Kom (48kg), who will fight her quarterfinal contest on April 8. Robertson said she wouldn’t stop just at a bronze in what is her debut appearance at the Games. India have not fielded any boxer in the 51kg category for women boxers.

“I want the gold medal and I am not going into the ring here to win bronze,” said Robertson. “It’s nice to have a medal but I want gold – and with all the training I’ve done, I want to earn it. I am not worried about who I meet in the semifinal, I am ready,” she added.

Robertson’s semifinal is scheduled for April 13, while the boxing competition will get underway at the Oxenford Studios today. India will just have 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg) in action today.