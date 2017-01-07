Over 42,000 ready for Mumbai Marathon 2017

Mumbai : On Sunday, January 15 2017, Mumbai will host the 14th edition of Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon (SCMM). The streets of the maximum city will be graced by some of the finest long distance athletes from across the world with strides firmly set to achieve their personal best.

Ethiopia’s Ayele Abshero, fastest man on the start-line (2:04:23) along with Dinknesh Mekash, a two-time winner in Mumbai will lead the elite field at the SCMM 2017. Joining the best in the world will be top Indian athletes – Olympian Kheta Ram, MD Yunus and Elam Singh as well as Jyoti Gawate, Monica Raut and Monica Athare who will take centre-stage and vie for a prize money of USD 384,000.

Reaching an all-time high with 6,342 runners registering for the Full Marathon, SCMM 2017 will see runners push themselves to run a faster race. The Half Marathon and Dream Run saw 14,663 and 19,980 entries, respectively. In other categories, the Sr. Citizen Run had 921 entries; Champions with Disability received 433 entries and Police Cup with 40 teams registering.