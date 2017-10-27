Our thoughts are on winning the trophy now: Latibeaudiere

Kolkata : England U-17 team skipper Joel Latibeaudiere has his eyes trained on winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup after the Young Lions brushed Brazil aside by a 3-1 scoreline in the semi-final.

“The thought has always been to get to where we are now, and hopefully, win the trophy,” Latibeaudiere said at the mixed zone here.

England have already claimed FIFA U-20 World Cup title and a UEFA European U-19 Championship crown this year. On Wednesday, England’s U-17 side took another step to becoming world champions at their level. “The U-20’s did it and that’s just motivation for us. It just shows where English football has got to now and it’s just great for English football, in general. To be in the final is just joy, happiness. It’s just a great feeling,” the captain said.

On Brewster, Latibeaudiere said: “Rhian is a big character, on and off the pitch. He’s very motivational, he gets the team going with his goals and all his other attributes,” the defender said.

“Off the pitch, he’s very motivational in helping out and talking to the team. He’s a leader within himself, so when he scores the three goals, we’re all happy. We know that we’ve got a trusted No9, who can win us games like he has done against USA and against Brazil too.”