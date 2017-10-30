Our efforts go beyond the result of the final, says Spanish coach

Kolkata : Despite being heartbroken after their shocking 2-5 loss to England in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup final, Spain coach Santiago Denia said that the effort put in by his players is beyond the result of the match. England produced a come-from-behind performance to crush Spain here last night and lift the FIFA U-17 World Cup title.

“I’m very proud of them and the work we have done in the past three years. Our efforts go beyond the result of the final. We have accomplished as a team. We are the runners up, we are Euro champions. I am proud of that,” Denia said at the post-match news conference at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Spain squandered a two-goal advantage after 31 minutes as England bounced back in style to hand them the runners-up finish for the fourth time.

“To be honest, I’m heartbroken because of the boys. This was final and the level was expected to be high. My job as a coach was to create a strong group and we did that. I’m very proud of that,” he said.

The former Atletico Madrid central defender said they could not maintain the lead after English wingers got the better of them in the transition game. “It’s obvious, we could not maintain the score. It’s true our forwards played really well in the first 40 minutes but England’s first goal really hurt us.”

With England going in for an all out attack, Spain also tried to match, leaving spaces in the midfield and their rivals made full use of it.

“England stepped up and put pressure on us. They forced us to play possession game and they are very good at transition game. We had open spaces at the back and we did have some chances. But we did not have as much control as we would have liked to,” said the coach, reports PTI.

Rhian Brewster reduced the margin 1-2 before Morgan Gibbs White made it 2-2 and Phil Foden’s strike at the hour’s play helped England trail past Spain.

Asked whether the 5-2 scoreline was a true reflection of the way they played, he said: “Until 3-2 the score was about the game. We had to go forward, but such things happen when you press harder.”