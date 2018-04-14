Hyderabad : After suffering their second loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma felt that his side wasn’t able to put a fighting total against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Three-time champion MI lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game and were handed another defeat on Thursday when SRH pulled off a thrilling last-ball win.

Chasing a modest 148, Hyderabad were going good, scoring 73/1 at a stage. However, after a batting collapse, Deepak Hooda’s 32 off 25 balls followed by Billy Stanlake’s boundary off the final delivery guided the hosts home.

Speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma said: “Being at the receiving end for the second time is tough to digest. It wasn’t a good enough total, and our batsmen should have done better.”

The 30-year-old however, was in all praise for his bowlers.“The bowlers showed a lot of character to get us back into the game. We have a great squad, and for the youngsters to come out and perform, it’s amazing. They have a long way to go,” Rohit said.

“Tough luck, we fought till the end, but to lose isn’t a great feeling,” expressed the MI skipper.

Decision making errors, says Bond

Meanwhile Mumbai’s bowling coach Shane Bond feels his team could have played a bit smarter and posted a bigger score but in the end some errors in their decision making cost them the last-ball IPL thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I thought today we made some decision making errors. There were chances today, we could have played little bit smarter, just kicked on and probably got a score of 160, 170, which would have been really tough against our bowling attack,” Bond said.