Osaka receives trophy in tears, amid audience boos

New York : The young Japanese Naomi Osaka, champion of the US Open, received her trophy with tears before the booing of the public, which favoured the American Serena Williams.

“I do not want to be rude, she played well, let’s make this the best possible moment, let’s not boo anymore,” Williams requested through a microphone on Saturday, reports Efe news.

But it was too late to avoid the offense and the winner, who won her first Grand Slam, cried and was unable to enjoy a historic moment. For the first time in the United States Open, the trophy ceremony was drown-ed out by whistles and boos in support of the loser and against the champion.

Williams burst into tears, trying to correct her unfortunate performance during the match, in which she failed to achieve her twenty-fourth Grand Slam title. This action has been considered by Katrina Adams, ex-player and president of the United States Tennis Association, in a statement released on Twitter in which she said it was “a class gesture of a real champion”, since “It was Naomi’s time and Serena wanted her to enjoy it.”

“I know she was frustrated by the way the game ended, but the way she took a step forward after the final and gave Naomi all the credit says a lot in her favour,” she added.

Williams, who in the end could not make sports history and match the record of 24 Grand Slam titles held by Margaret Court, did it negatively as she was the only tennis player to lose three times in Flushing Meadows, after the semifinal of 2009 and the end of 2011.

It remains to be seen what will be the decision taken by the top leaders of the tournament and women’s tennis when they study in detail what happened in the 50th edition of the last “big” of the year.