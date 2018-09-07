Osaka ends Japan’s 22-year wait, faces Keys for final spot

New York : Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese woman in 22 years to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam on Wednesday when she defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-1 in the last-eight of the US Open, admitting she was “freaking out” inside. Osaka wasn’t born when compatriot Kimiko Date made the Wimbledon semi-finals in 1996 but now the 20-year-old has the opportunity to go one better by reaching a maiden Grand Slam final.

To get to Saturday’s championship match, 20th seed Osaka will have to get past US 14th seed Madison Keys who breezed past Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-3. Keys, the 2017 runner-up, leads Osaka 3-0 in career meetings including the third round at the US Open in 2016 when she battled back from 1-5 in the final set to triumph.

“It really means a lot to get to the semis,” said Osaka whose post-match, on-court interview endeared her further to a growing legion of fans.

Osaka celebrated her win calmly and coolly unlike the floods of tears which greeted her last-16 victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

“I cried a lot last time and there were lots of people making fun of me. So this time I went straight to the net.

“I was freaking out inside and my whole body was shaking but overall I am most proud of not breaking a racquet.”

Osaka, the daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father, said she enjoyed playing in the blistering heat of New York which has been such a talking point of the tournament. “I really don’t think it’s that hot, sorry. I’m used to Florida heat. I like sweating.”

Osaka swept aside 36th-ranked Tsurenko in just 57 minutes as the Ukrainian’s challenge fizzled out in a deluge of mistakes.