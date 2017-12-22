ONGC organises Para Games for specially-abled employees

New Delhi : The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has become one of the first corporates to provide a platform that promotes participation of specially abled employees in various sports and showcases their talents.

Between December 19 and 21, it organised the ONGC Para Games. Speaking on the occasion, Shashi Shanker, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “ONGC is committed to ensure social inclusiveness and providing equal opportunities in employment for the specially abled, in line with the Government of India’s mandate, for which various measures are being put in place.”

He revealed that ONGC currently employs 282 persons with disabilities and more are likely to join the organisation.

The event witnessed the participation of 120 employees, including 100 men and 20 women with disabilities from 16 work centres from across the country.

This first ONGC Para Games is majorly focused on athletics, badminton and table tennis. The participants belong to different categories of disabilities, namely, VH (Visually Impaired), HH (Hearing Impaired) and OH (Orthopedically Handicapped).

The events were categorised into eight sub categories- Gender wise, age wise and disability wise.

A total of 46 events were held, comprising of five categories in badminton, three categories in table tennis, four categories in wheelchair and 34 in athletics, including 100 mtr, 200 mtr, 400 mtr, 2 Km Walk, Long jump and Discus throw.

ONGC has been at the forefront of promoting sports among various sections of the society with a dedicated corporate sports function that caters to the requirements of sportspersons at grassroot level.

Many world-class sportspersons in different game disciplines have been spotted, nurtured and supported by ONGC through its structured initiatives.

ONGC has more than 170 international sportspersons on its rolls representing the country in various sports.