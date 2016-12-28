One-run win for TPC

Mumbai : Thane Police Club registered a thrilling one-run win to storm into the quarter-finals, in the Under-12 Junior Champions League cricket tournament, organized by N.L. Dalmia High School, Mira Road, at the Oval Maidan.

Put in to bat, Thane Police scored 93 for two as Devesh Mahadik scored an unbeaten 32, before Vikhrolian Sports Club were restricted to 92 for 7 in their allotted 25 overs in an exciting finish in Group F.

Aditya Rawat’s unbeaten 84, Vignesh Parab’s 59 and Aniket Patil’s three for 12 led Boys Cricket Club ‘A’, Dombivali to an emphatic 100-run win over Indiana Cricket Clinic in Group ‘B’ that helped them enter the quarter-finals. Electing to bat, Boys CC scored 179 runs before bowling out Indiana in 15 overs.

Right-arm medium pacer Heramb Karbhari claimed five wickets for just one run to lead Mulund Gymkhana to a seven-wicket win over Ryan International, Malad in Group D. Karbhari’s effort restricted Ryan to 26 for eight after they elected to bat. Mulund Gymkhana crossed the target while losing three wickets.

Thane Friends Club, Lords Northbrook and Achievers Rock (Blue) were the other teams to advance to the last eight. MIG CC, Navroz Cricket Club, Pravin Tambe Cricket Academy and Vikhrolian Sports Club.