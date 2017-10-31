One of the best in business…

India enjoys 100 per cent record vs New Zealand, winning all six bilateral series in between 1988-89 and 2017.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/47) has produced excellent match- winning bowling figures in ODIs. His figures are second best in ODIs in India next only to the 3 for 35 vs New Zealand at Delhi on October 20, 2016.

In 28 ODIs, Bumrah took his tally of wickets to 52 with a strike rate of 28.0. His feat of reaching 50 wickets is the second quickest by an Indian next only to Ajit Agarkar.

With his Kanpur hundred – 113 vs New Zealand, Kohli became the second Indian captain to post 10 hundreds in ODIs. Sourav Ganguly, with 11 centuries, holds an Indian record.

Virat Kohli’s first Player of the series award vs New Zealand is his fifth in ODIs.

Kohli, with 263 runs at an average of 87.66, including two hundreds has top-scored in the just concluded series.

Kohli has taken just 194 innings to race to 9000 runs in ODIs – the quickest, surpassing 205 innings of AB de Villiers.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win seven successive bilateral series in ODIs – between June 2016 and October 2017.

As captain, Kohli enjoys winning percentage of 78.57 – 33 wins, nine losses and a no-result game out of 43 contested in ODIs.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson enjoys success percentage of 46.34 – 19 wins, 22 losses and two no-result games out of 43 played in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma (147) has posted his first hundred vs New Zealand – his 15th in ODIs.

His tally includes five centuries this year – the most hit by him in a calendar year.

Rohit is first batsman to record two centuries at Green Park, Kanpur in consecutive matches.

Rohit has managed 1076 runs at an average of 67.25 in 18 matches – the second time in a calendar year when he scored 1,000 runs or more in ODIs.

Ten times, Rohit has posted hundreds in a winning cause in ODIs – his tally being 3941 at an average of 52.54 in 99 matches. Rohit Sharma’s first Man of the Match award vs New Zealand is his eleventh in ODIs.