OMG! Former Test umpire Darrell Hair ‘caught’ stealing, blames gambling addiction for theft

Former Test cricket umpire Darrell Hair has pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing and one charge of embezzlement in a New South Wales court on Monday. Darrell Hair has avoided conviction after pleading guilty.

The 65-year-old Australian, Darrell Hair, is infamous for calling legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan for throwing during the 1995 Boxing Day Test. Now, he has been charged for stealing more USD 9000 from liquor shop where he used to work, in Orange, in central west New South Wales.

According to Daily Mail, the theft occurred from February and April this year and was discovered when CCTV footage caught him taking money from the till and placing it in his pocket. Hair was fired on May 1 after his boss found CCTV footage of him taking the money.

In a written submission to Orange Local Court, Hair blamed gambling addiction for the theft but admitted his responsibility, repaid the money and wrote letters of apology. Magistrate Michael Allen did not record a conviction but sentenced Hair to an 18-month good behaviour bond, noting he repaid the money and was in counselling.

Who is Darrell Hair?

The 65-year-old Australian, Darrell Hair, officiated in 78 Test matches and 139 one-day internationals. Hair was also a promising young cricketer, and played grade cricket in Sydney. But after a knee injury his career ended, and he took up umpiring.

He also officiated in Test cricket’s first ever forfeit, when Pakistan decided to stop playing in a 2006 Test against England at The Oval. Hair and fellow umpire Billy Doctrove gave Pakistan a five-run penalty for ball tampering and, after a delay, the incensed Pakistanis refused to go back on the field.

And, he also famously no-balled Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan for throwing in a 1995 Test.