Nubairshah Shaikh wins Satish Sabnis Chess crown

Mumbai : Nubairshah Shaikh emerged champion in the Shivaji Park Gymkhana and Satish Sabnis Foundation organised 5th Satish Sabnis Open Rapid Chess Championship and played at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

The talented Nubairshah did well to accumulate a total of 8 points in the 9-round competition to finish in first place.

Rakesh Kulkarni and Om Kharola, both finished with 7.5 points each, but the former was declared runner-up on the basis of better progressive scores. Om Kharola had to settle for the third position.

A separate competition was held for the blind where Satish Baghule was the winner with 5 points and Sagar Mangurde finished as the runner up.

Nubairshah received his Trophy, certificate and prize-money of Rs 21,000 from former Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki and former Test cricketer Pravin Amre. Rakesh was rewarded with Rs 15,000 while third-placed Om Kharola won Rs 11,000. Sairaj Chittal who finished fourth, won Rs 9,000.