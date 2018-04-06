Now, Warner also accepts punishment

Melbourne : Considered the ‘plotter-in-chief’ in the ball-tampering scandal, David Warner today said he has “fully accepted” the sanction imposed on him by Cricket Australia, ending speculations that he may challenge the punishment.

Warner, captain Steve Smith and young Cameron Bancroft were handed bans up to one year by CA last week following the ball-tampering scandal during their disastrous South Africa tour, which ended in an embarrassing 1-3 series defeat.

CA had charged Warner for developing the plot and announced the 31-year-old won’t be considered for team leadership positions in the future.

“I have let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model,” Warner tweeted.

Earlier, facing the media for the first time since the ball tampering conspiracy Warner broke down in tears several times as he apologised for his actions and said he had resigned to the fact that he may not play for his country again.