Nostalgia! Old pic of Ashish Nehra giving prize to Virat Kohli goes viral

If you’ve spent any time on social media today, chances are you’ve seen several posts on cricketer Ashish Nehra. Calling time on his cricket career, the Ashish played his last International match yesterday in Delhi. He received a wonderful farewell from his teammates as well as cricket lovers all over the world. As social media buzzed with farewell messages for Nehra, an old picture made an expected and welcome reappearance on timelines. It is a picture from a 2003 that went viral last year in 2016.

It is a photograph that was taken after the 2003 Cricket world Cup in which Nehra played. The picture was taken at a cricket academy. The picture, which will tug on any cricket lover’s heartstrings as it shows Ashish with Virat long before he became Indian Cricket Team’s captain or even began playing international cricket. The picture being shared by many on Twitter shows Nehra handing an award to a very young Kohli.

Talking on the picture and why it went viral, Nehra had told Hindustan Times, “I’m not on social media but that picture has become popular now because where Virat Kohli is today. Otherwise it was just a picture on the wall and nobody would have admired it. Now that picture belongs to Virat Kohli.”

He had further said, “This picture was taken some 13 years back. When I was playing in 2009-11, Virat was also playing. Then nobody talked about that picture. It’s all about media and social media.”

Kohli too spoke about the picture. “That was back in 2003 after he had come back from the World Cup. I was 13 then and struggling for a place in the school team,” said Kohli.

Both Nehra and Kohli have now travelled a full circle as the former played his last international match under the latter’s captaincy on Wednesday.