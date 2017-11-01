‘North Korea attack fears an exaggeration’

Pyeongchang : With little more than 100 days to go before the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, chief organiser Lee Hee-Beom has dismissed fears of a potential attack by the nuclear-armed North as an “exaggeration”.

Several countries have expressed concerns about the Pyeongchang Games, which will take place in February just 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which divides the Korean peninsula. North Korea carried out its sixth nuclear test in September — by far its most powerful yet — and has lobbed missiles over Japan into the Pacific, while trading insults and threats of war with Washington. But Games chief Lee Hee-Beom told AFP that worries about a possible attack on Pyeongchang were overblown, and although contingency plans are in place, he does not believe they will be needed. “Korea was not divided yesterday, Korea was divided since 1945,” the president of the Pyeongchang Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (POCOG) said in an interview. The South has held several “very safe and secure sports events”, he said. “Pyeongchang is not the exception,” he added.