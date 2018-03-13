No end to Mohammed Shami controversy: Wife Hasin Jahan now claims cricketer had affair with South African woman

After getting into much spotlight because of wife’s allegations of extra-marital affair, cricketer Mohammed Shami has been once again caught up in controversy. As per reports Hasin Jahan, wife of Shami, is now claiming that this year at the time of India’s Test and ODI series, he was having an affair with a South African woman.

After putting up Shami’s alleged Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chats of with other women, Jahan has also accused Shami for having WhatsApp chat with a woman in South Africa. Meanwhile, Kolkata police has asked BCCI to share all the details of the cricketer and the team’s itinerary during their journey at South Africa. As reported by ABP News the joint commissioner, Praveen Tripathi said, “We have written to the BCCI for the detailed itinerary of Mohammed Shami during the South Africa tour.”

Shami gained a lot of attention lately, after his wife accused him of having extra marital affairs. He was also accused of asking his brother to kill his wife and bury the body in jungle.

Jahan lodged an FIR against the cricketer and his family members. A written complaint and an FIR was lodged at Jadavpur police station of Kolkata. Charges against him are under Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 – rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34. Charges have also been filed against the family members of the cricketer.