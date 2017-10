Manchester : Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho on Monday said he is unsure when midfielder Paul Pogba will be available to be included in the side.

The French international has been out since September 12 when he picked up a hamstring injury against Basel in the Champions League fixture. “I have no idea. I am not in control of his recovery. He is on individual work and not in my group, not even in certain conditions,” Jose was quoted by Sky Sports.