Nikhil, Rushabh star in Indian Gymkhana’s win

MUMBAI : Indian Gymkhana , thanks to brilliant shooting by Nikhil Ayre (21)and Rushabh Kolbhor (20), scored a thrilling 70-54 win over Don Bosco to storm into the men’s semifinals of the Mastan YMCA Basketball tournament, hosted by Bombay YMCA’s Physical Education Department at their floodlit courts at Agripada.

Don Bosco, who dominated initially in the first quarter (24-21), saw Indian Gymkhana fighting back in the second (35-36).

While Nikhil and Rushabh relentlessly mounted attack and shoot baskets repeatedly thereafter, Don Bosco defence crumbled as Indian Gymkhana were home with 16 points margin.

Consistent performers Bilal Khan and Raza Shaikh continued to hold their sway while helping NBA (Nagpada Basketball Association) to beat Wellingdon YMCA 51-37 to move into youth boys semifinals.

In the women’s section, Life Changers upset fancied Indian Gymkhana 22-18 in a match of misses chances to enter the semifinal.

Both sides displayed fine moves while attacking, but both proved to be poor finishers under the basket.

Trailing in the first two quarters, Life Changers came into their own in the fourth and last quarter to turn the tables on the Indian Gymkhana girls.

Results of all the quarterfinals:

WOMEN: Life Changers 22 (Alia Mascarenhas 9, Sonia Panchal 8) bt Indian Gym18 (Devika Naidu 12).

MEN: Indian Gym 70 (Nikhil Ayre 21, Rushabh Kalbhor 20) bt Don Bosco 54 (Akshay S 13, Vinod S. 12). Savio Club 82 (Darshan Shah 22, Pratik S 8, Zaheer Khan 8) bt YMSSWA 42 (Farhan Khan 12). Bandra YMCA 61 (Shiva Rajak 14, Sagar Fernandes 14, Nikhil Monterio 134) bt Chembur YMCA 47 (Tejas Mayekar 1234, Prithi P. 18).

YOUTH BOYS (U-16): NBA 51 (Bilal Khan 13, Raja Shaikh 12) bt Wellingdon YMCA 37 (Devish Chhada 8, Rehan Ansari 8).

MINI BOYS (U-13): Wellingdon YMCA 31 (Abdullah Ansari 8, Tauheed Shaikh 8) ) bt Ghatkopar YMCA 17.