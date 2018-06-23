Nigeria stoke survival chances

Pick three points against Iceland after opening loss

Moscow : Ahmed Musa has made a spectacular entrance into the World Cup by scoring twice in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Iceland. The result in Volgograd means Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina are all still in contention to advance from Group D. Croatia leads the group after two wins and has already ensured a spot in the round of 16.

Musa opened the scoring in the 49th when he finished off a long-range counterattack with a composed, second-touch half-volley.

He doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 75th minute after a swerving run into the area and a shot from close range.

Iceland had a real chance to get one back but Gylfi Sigurdsson fired a penalty kick way over the Nigeria bar in the 83rd minute.

The result lifts Nigeria into second spot in the group with three points. Iceland and Argentina each have one point.

Ahmed Musa has scored again to give Nigeria a 2-0 lead against Iceland late in the second half in Volgograd.

Picking up the ball on the left hand side of the Iceland penalty area in the 75th minute, Musa outran his defender, mazed his way past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson and picked his spot in the Iceland goal. That came moments after he hit the crossbar with another shot and less than half an hour after he put Nigeria in front with his first strike.

Musa was brought into the starting line-up by coach Gernot Rohr in order to inject pace into Nigeria’s attack.

Iceland missed a chance to pull one back in the 82nd when Gylfi Sigurdsson sent a penalty kick soaring over the bar. The spot kick was awarded after a video-reviewed foul on Tyronne Ebuehi for clumsily bringing down Alfred Finnbogason in the area.

Ahmed Musa has scored in the 49th minute to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead against Iceland at the World Cup.

Musa’s half-volley came after a quick Nigeria counter attack which started in its own area.

Victor Moses crossed from the right, and Musa’s brilliant first touch saw him kick the ball in the air in front of him. He let it bounce and then lashed it into the net.

Nigeria and Iceland are locked 0-0 at halftime in a World Cup Group D game in Volgograd.

Iceland had its best chance in the last minute after Gylfi Sigurdsson whipped a free kick into the Nigeria penalty box but none of his teammates could stretch out enough to tap the ball into the net.

The tactical changes from the coaches appear to have cancelled each other out. For Nigeria, captain John Obi Mikel is playing in a more defensive role in midfield, his presence helping to shore up the defense against Iceland’s two-man forward line. In the 1-1 draw against Argentina, Iceland played with a lone striker.