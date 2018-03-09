Nidahas Trophy: Why is India playing this meaningless and contextless series?

International cricket is currently going through a delicate phase, where its existence has been questioned by mushrooming of T20 leagues around the world. Many top players from different parts of the world are giving up Test cricket and are only focussing on shorter format of the game and increasingly becoming freelance cricketers.

Now, coming to Indian cricket team, the most followed and richest cricket team is currently in Sri Lanka for a T20 tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The series is called Nidahas Trophy played to celebrate Sri Lanka’s 70 years of independence (the irony is that Sri Lanka is currently in a state of emergency). Indian team is missing many marquee players and practically is playing with a third-string eleven led by Rohit Sharma. The men in blue’s performance in the tournament has so far been mixed one with Rohit’s boys winning one and losing one.

But, the million dollar question is, why is India playing this meaningless tournament in the first place? The series has no context as the World T20 will be played in 2020 in Australia and BCCI themselves has made a mockery by sending a very weakened team. And no one can blame Virat Kohli for taking a break, but why BCCI is giving him a rest (had already rested for one month for wedding preparations) and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for no reason has also been rested despite retiring from Test cricket to focus on shorter formats. BCCI in future has to prioritise its cricket schedule and should not devalue any series by sending in a very weakened team.

Some conspiracy theories are doing the rounds that top players want to preserve themselves before IPL 2018 and don’t want to take risk of falling injured ahead of the two month cash rich extravaganza. And who can fault them for that? Considering the quality of cricket on display during the tri series, it is better to take rest and go for a vacation.

International Cricket Council (ICC) has to step in to take some tough decisions. West Indies as a cricketing nation is on brink of a collapse with many superstar players are not playing in World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe but are plying their trade in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Apart from India, Australia and England most of the other boards are financially very weak and poor and are losing out on top players due to monetary constraints.

Whether India wins this ‘meaningless and contextless’ Nidahas Trophy will not matter and even if we win people will forget it within a week. India is the backbone of world cricket and BCCI has to take lead in preserving this beautiful game of cricket. And India should not be giving away international caps so easily, it has to be earned rightfully and playing for India should always remain an honour and privilege. Hope better sense prevails!