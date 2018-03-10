Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka look to extend domination against Bangladesh

Colombo: After securing a thumping victory over India in the in the opening clash of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka will look to extend their domination in their series when they take on Bangladesh on Saturday. Bangladesh will come to play the hosts after suffering a six-wicket defeat from India in the second match of the series.

India registered a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second match of the T20 tri-series. Bangladesh have recently lost the T20I home series 2-0 against Sri Lanka last month and moreover, they have not won an international match since January 23.

The tourists are playing the series without their regular skipper Shakib Al-Hasan, who has been ruled out due to injury. Mahmudullah Riyad has been leading the charge in his absence. The 2018 Nidahas Trophy is a tri-nation series between Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. Each team will play each other twice, with two teams progressing to the final.

Sri Lanka (probable): Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (c,wk), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

Bangladesh (probable): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam