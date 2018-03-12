Nidahas Trophy: India win toss elects to bowl, match reduced to 19 overs

Colombo [Sri Lanka]: India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in their third match of Tri-Nation Nidahas Twenty20 Cup being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Monday. The match has been reduced to 19 overs each. Four bowlers can bowl four overs, and one can bowl three, according to the new rules. The toss and the match were delayed due to rain and a wet outfield, earlier. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Thisara Perera has been appointed to captain the Sri Lanka team in the next two games, following International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to suspend Dinesh Chandimal. Chandimal, Sri Lanka’s regular captain, has been suspended for two games after his team were found guilty of slow over rate in the clash against Bangladesh.

He will miss next Sri Lanka’s next league clash as well, while the rest of his team were fined 60 percent of their match fee. Both India and Sri Lanka made one change to their playing XI. KL Rahul replaced Rishabh Pant in the team, and Suranga Lakmal replaced the suspended Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat.