Nidahas Trophy, India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul becomes first Indian to be dismissed Hit Wicket in T20, watch

After sitting out for two games of Nidahas Trophy, Indian batsman KL Rahul finally got an opportunity in the third match of the Tri-series against Sri Lanka and ended it with an unwanted feat. KL Rahul became first Indian batsman to be dismissed hit-wicket in T20 game. Rahul ‘achieved’ this feat while playing against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy Tri-series.

Watch video:

As seen in the video, Rahul went too deep in the crease to duck under the ball, but his right leg made contact with stumps and he had to go back to pavilion. To note, Rahul is the tenth batsman to get out hit wicket in T20. Overall, in ODIs, there are four Indian cricketers who have been dismissed hit-wicket. And, in total, 65 times cricketers have been hit wicket in ODIs. Interestingly, Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to be dismissed hit-wicket in two formats of the game — Tests and ODIs.

Talking about the last game, India beat Sri Lanka and will now face Bangladesh on Wednesday. A win against the Bangla Tigers will seal their spot in the final