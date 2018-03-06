India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka opt to bowl, Vijay Shankar makes debut
AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
Colombo: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field against India in the opening match of the Nidahas T20 Trophy here today. All-rounder Vijay Shankar received his maiden India cap ahead of the toss.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.