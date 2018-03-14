Free Press Journal
Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh 5th T20I: Mahmudullah wins toss, elects to bowl

— By IANS | Mar 14, 2018 06:53 pm
AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

Colombo: Bangladesh skipper Mahmadullah won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series match at the R.Premadasa Stadium, here today.

India have brought in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jaydev Unadkat for their last league match while Bangladesh have replaced Taskin Ahmed with Abu Hider. India, who already have won two matches, need one more victory to qualify for the title-clash.

So far, in all four matches, the chasing team has emerged victorious.


Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman and Nazmul Islam.

