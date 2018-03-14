Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh 5th T20I: LIVE score, Match updates, Commentary

India will take on Bangladesh in the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma-led India would aim to seal a final berth in the Nidahas Trophy T20I Tri-series when they face a tricky Bangladesh.

Earlier, India registered a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. India lost to the host in the tournament opener but came strongly and later beat both Bangladesh and the hosts consecutively. A defeat may not be end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The net run-rate will be a factor in the decider. Meanwhile, it is highly unlikely that India will experiment against Bangladesh in their final league stage match.

Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka T20I at Colombo