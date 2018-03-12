Nidahas Trophy: India to take on Sri Lanka today at Colombo

Colombo: India will play against host Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Twenty-20 tri-series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R Premadasa Stadium here today.

It will be India’s second encounter with Sri Lanka after suffering a five-wicket loss to the hosts in the first match of the tournament.

The Men in Blue, being led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, however, bounced back strongly to outplay Bangladesh in their next match.

Today’s win would take India to the top in the points table past the Lankans, who are currently leading the table on net run rate ahead of India and Bangladesh. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be hoping for an improved show today after they lost to Bangladesh by five wickets on Saturday. The tournament has been quite erratic so far, as all three teams have won and lost a match each so far.

With captain Dinesh Chandimal suspended for the two upcoming matches in the tournament, following his team’s slow over-rate against Bangladesh, Thisara Perera has been appointed as the interim captain in place of him.

Sri Lanka (probable): Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera (c), Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

India (probable): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat.