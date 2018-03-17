Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh dressing room glass door found broken

Nidahas Trophy might not have created enough buzz, but during Sri Lanka’s match vs Bangladesh on Friday (March 16) tempers got flared and a lot of bad blood emerged after Bangla tigers win over Lankan Lions at Colombo.

After all the action on the field, it was found that Bangladesh’s dressing room glass door was broken. The ground staff at R Premadasa Stadium has been requested to study the CCTV footage to find out who caused the damage in the Bangladesh dressing room during the final group game of the Nidahas Trophy tournament on Friday, reported Cricbuzz.

A window of the visitors’ dressing room was found damaged after Bangladesh’s tense run chase against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh won the game by two wickets and will face India in the finals on Sunday, but match referee Chris Broad could come down hard on a few players.

The ground staff had reported the damage to Broad but were not sure who had done it. Broad then had asked the local officials to go through the CCTV footage to find out who had caused the damage. The whole drama on the field started when Bangladesh required 12 runs off the last over and were challenging that the umpires failed to call a no ball when Isuru Udana bowled a second bouncer in the over to Mustafizur Rahman.

The ground staff is supposed to submit a report to the match referee before 12 noon on Saturday. Meanwhile, the umpires also will study video footage of the closing stages of the game to determine whether players were culpable for breaking the code of conduct.