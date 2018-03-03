Nidahas Trophy 2018: Injured Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out, Mahmudullah to lead

Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a finger injury.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury in the little finger of his left hand during the ODI tri-series final on January 27 and was subsequently forced to miss the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka last month. In Shakib’s absence, Mahmudullah will continue to lead the Bangladesh side, while Liton Das will replace the all-rounder in the squad.

Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had named Shakib in their 16-member squad with the hope that he will be available at some point during the tri-series in Sri Lanka,ESPNcricinfo reported.

However, the all-rounder had recently consulted two orthopedists in Bangkok, where it was decided that he would require at least two week of time to complete his rehabilitation and get back to match fitness.

The T20I tri-series is slated to be held from March 6, with Bangladesh playing their opening match against India at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on March 8.

The revised Bangladesh squad is as follows:

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.