Nidahas T20 Tri-series: Rohit Sharma likens T-20 format to English Premier League

Colombo: India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma on Monday compared Twenty 20 format with the English Premier League, claiming that no one could be labelled as favourites in the shortest format of cricket.

“I am sure even (Sri Lanka skipper) Dinesh Chandimal and (Bangladesh captain) Mahmudullah Riyad will feel the same way because T20 is such a short format; on a given day, any team can beat anyone. The game can slip in an over or two, and there are no favourites, like the English Premier League,” said Sharma, while addressing the media ahead of the T20 tri-series, Nidahas Trophy, in Sri Lanka.

India is participating in the tournament alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The seven-match tournament will kick off on Tuesday with hosts Sri Lanka and India playing the first match.

Before the news conference, the three captains unveiled the trophy together. Sharma, who is filling-in for Virat Kohli who has been rested for the series, further said, “It is an honour for me to lead the side and it is going to be no different in this series. I am excited to see how this young team performs.”

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been rested from the 15-member squad.

India squad for the series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk).