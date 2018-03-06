Nidahas T20 Tri-series: Rishabh Pant’s lusty blows lands Lankan net bowler in hospital

As India prepare to take on Sri Lanka in the first T20 match at Colombo, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has already begun his preparation in style. While practising in the nets, Pant smashed a delivery straight back at the Sri Lankan net bowler and it hit him on his lips. The impact of the blow flooded the youngsters face with blood and the Indian practice was halted.

The Indian team management immediately informed their Sri Lankan counterparts. They sprang into action and rushed the bowler to a nearby hospital in one of their vehicles. India resumed their practice only after the net bowler was taken to the hospital, reported ABP Live.

The rising star of the Indian team is making a comeback into the Indian side after a gap of almost 8 months. Though his place in the playing XI is not yet guaranteed with the presence of experienced Dinesh Karthik, Pant would like to believe he would get a game as a batsman, if not as a specialist keeper.

Pant had a wonderful Ranji season and after waiting in the wings for a long time, the youngster would be raring to make a mark in international cricket.